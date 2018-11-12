Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Remains out Monday
Isaac (ankle) is unavailable for Monday's game against the Wizards, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Isaac is set to miss a sixth straight game as he continues to deal with a sprained right ankle. The good news is the big man has been able to do some shooting and conditioning work recently, so he appears to be trending in the right direction. His next chance to play will come Wednesday against the 76ers.
