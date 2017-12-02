Isaac (ankle) will remain out for Sunday's game against the Knicks, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

A sprained ankle continues to keep the rookie on the sideline, and Sunday will mark his 11th consecutive absence. The Magic have been updating Isaac's status on a game-to-game basis, and at this point it's unclear how close he may or may not be to returning.

