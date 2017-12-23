Isaac (ankle) will not play Saturday against the Wizards, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

As expected, the rookie will remain out as he continues to nurse a sprained ankle. Saturday will mark his second straight absence, but Isaac also previously missed several weeks with a similar injury. The Magic will also be without Terrence Ross, Aaron Gordon and Evan Fournier.

