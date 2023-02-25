Isaac will not play Saturday against the Pacers due to left knee injury management.

Isaac is coming off his best performance of the season, posting 10 points, seven boards, two steals, one block and one assist in 16 minutes against the Pistons. He'll likely continue getting rest days throughout the season, but fantasy managers in deep formats who need defensive stats can consider adding the forward. The Florida State product has at least one defensive stat in every game this season, averaging 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocks in 11.3 minutes.