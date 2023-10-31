Isaac (rest) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Clippers.
Isaac will rest after appearing in Orlando's first three games. He's a candidate to return for Thursday's game against Utah, but the 26-year-old isn't on fantasy radars in standard leagues.
