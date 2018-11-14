Though Isaac (ankle) will be available to play Wednesday against the 76ers, coach Steve Clifford said a minutes restriction will be in place for the forward, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Clifford didn't offer a specific number for Isaac's projected minutes, but it makes sense for the Magic to ease the 21-year-old back in the fold after he missed six games with a sprained right ankle and was nagged by lower-body issues throughout his rookie campaign. Wesley Iwundu had been filling in as the starting small forward while Isaac was sidelined, but it was Terrence Ross who mainly took advantage of the rangy forward's absence, averaging 17.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.0 three-pointers and 2.2 assists in 27.7 minutes per contest off the bench during the six-game stretch. Both Ross and Iwundu should see their values take a hit once Isaac is free of restrictions, which could come as soon as the Magic's subsequent game Saturday against the Lakers.