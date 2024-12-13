Isaac (hamstring) participated in Friday's practice, Dan Savage of the Magic's official site reports.
Isaac has missed Orlando's last three outings due to a right hamstring injury. However, the 27-year-old forward's return to practice is a good sign of his availability for Sunday's NBA Cup consolation matchup against New York.
