Isaac (knee) is listed as out for Monday's game in Sacramento.

Though head coach Jamahl Mosley confirmed last week that Isaac has resumed participating fully in practice, the Magic aren't yet offering up a timeline for when the 25-year-old might see his first game action since the 2019-20 season. It's not entirely clear if Isaac joined the Magic on its ongoing five-game road trip that began Saturday at Golden State, making the forward's status murky for the team's remaining three contests during the upcoming week. Given his lengthy layoff from competition, Isaac will likely have extensive playing-time restrictions whenever he's cleared to make his season debut.