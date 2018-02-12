Play

Isaac (ankle) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Bulls.

Isaac returned to the court for practice earlier this month, but with the rookie having not played in a game since Dec. 26 after enduring a setback with his sore right ankle, the Magic aren't eager to rush him back into action. Don't expect Isaac to suit up until at some point after the All-Star break.

