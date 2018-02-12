Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Ruled out for Monday
Isaac (ankle) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Bulls.
Isaac returned to the court for practice earlier this month, but with the rookie having not played in a game since Dec. 26 after enduring a setback with his sore right ankle, the Magic aren't eager to rush him back into action. Don't expect Isaac to suit up until at some point after the All-Star break.
More News
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...