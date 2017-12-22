Isaac (ankle) won't play in Friday's game against the Pelicans and is doubtful for Saturday's contest against the Wizards, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Isaac aggravated his previous ankle injury during Wednesday's matchup with the Bulls, which is still giving him enough discomfort to keep him out of Friday's contest. In his stead, Mario Hezonja, Marreese Speights and Wesley Iwundu are all candidates to see increased run. More word on his availability for Saturday should come after that day's morning shootaround.