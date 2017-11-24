Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Ruled out Friday
Isaac (ankle) will not play in Friday's game against the Celtics, A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston reports.
While coach Frank Vogel did say there was a chance Isaac could return on the Magic's road trip, it won't be Friday night in Boston. This will be Isaac's fifth straight absence due to the right ankle sprain, but it looks like he is very close to a return. His next opportunity to play will be Saturday's game in Philadelphia.
