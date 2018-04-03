Isaac (ankle) will not play Tuesday against the Knicks, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Isaac was initially deemed questionable, but an ankle injury suffered during Sunday's loss to Atlanta will keep him on the sidelined. It will be the rookie's 50th missed game this season, all of which have been due to ankle/foot issues. Consider Isaac questionable to return Wednesday versus Dallas.

