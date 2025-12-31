Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Ruled out Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Isaac (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
After exiting Monday's loss to Toronto and not returning, Isaac will miss Wednesday's contest due to left knee soreness. The 28-year-old forward's next opportunity to play will come Friday against Chicago. Jamal Cain and Noah Penda are candidates for increased minutes with Isaac sidelined.
