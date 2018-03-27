Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Ruled out Wednesday vs. Brooklyn
Isaac (foot) is out for Wednesday's game against the Nets, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
This news doesn't come as much of a surprise, as Isaac was originally listed as doubtful for the contest. With him out of the picture for a third straight tilt, a myriad of other forwards on the roster could see expanded roles, including Wesley Iwundu, Mario Hezonja and Arron Afflalo.
