Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Ruled out Wednesday
Isaac (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Detroit, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Wednesday will mark the third straight absence for Isaac, who also missed significant time last season with ankle issues. Coach Steve Clifford noted that Isaac would not have been able to practice Wednesday, had the Magic gone through a full workout, so it's fair to question whether he'll have a realistic chance to get back on the floor for Friday's home matchup with the Wizards. For now, expect Wesley Iwundu to continue starting in his place.
