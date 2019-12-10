Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Scores 10 in loss
Isaac had 10 points (5-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt), nine boards, two assists and five blocks in 28 minutes of a loss to the Bucks on Monday.
Isaac recorded five swats for the second time this month, as the third year man has doubled his blocks per game average this season. He's also making strides in rebounding, increasing his boards per game by more than one from a year ago. He'll face the Lakers on Wednesday.
