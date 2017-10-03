Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Scores 15 off bench in preseason debut
Isaac scored a team-high 15 points (6-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT) while adding three rebounds, a steal and a block in 29 minutes off the bench during Monday's preseason loss to the Grizzlies.
The sixth overall pick in this year's draft wasn't in the starting five, but he did end up leading the Magic in minutes on the night as well as points. Isaac should get plenty of run this preseason as the team tries to determine what kind of contribution he can make as a rookie, but Monday's performance suggests he might be more of a factor as an offensive threat than anticipated.
