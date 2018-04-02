Isaac collected 15 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 20 minutes in Sunday's 94-88 loss to the Hawks.

Isaac got the start, but it ended up resulting in just 20 minutes Sunday night. He made the most of his time by shooting 50 percent from three en route to 15 points, the second-highest total on the team. Isaac won't see a lot of minutes down the stretch as the Magic want everyone on their roster to get chances, but the young forward should continue to start and have opportunities for the rest of the season.