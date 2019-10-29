Isaac had 24 points (7-10 FG, 5-7 3PT, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks during Orlando's 95-104 loss against Toronto on Monday.

Isaac scored 11 points combined in his first two games while making just four of 13 field-goal attempts, so his scoring output here came out of nowhere. Isaac can provide more value on defense, though, but he will aim to remain hot offensively when Orlando takes on New York next Wednesday.