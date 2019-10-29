Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Scores 24 points
Isaac had 24 points (7-10 FG, 5-7 3PT, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks during Orlando's 95-104 loss against Toronto on Monday.
Isaac scored 11 points combined in his first two games while making just four of 13 field-goal attempts, so his scoring output here came out of nowhere. Isaac can provide more value on defense, though, but he will aim to remain hot offensively when Orlando takes on New York next Wednesday.
More News
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Quiet in loss to Hawks•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Stuffs stat sheet in preseason win•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Up to 234 pounds•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Stuffs stat sheet in loss•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Clears concussion protocol•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Remains in protocol•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...