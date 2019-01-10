Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Scores nine points in loss
Isaac contributed nine points (3-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist, and one block in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 106-93 loss to the Jazz.
Isaac continues to occupy the starting small forward spot thanks to his stellar defensive ability and effort. However, the sophomore remains a work in progress on the offensive end, as evidenced by the fact that he was coming off consecutive two-point performances. Given his struggles as a scorer thus far this season, Isaac's fantasy appeal is limited to deep leagues.
