Isaac had 25 points (10-16 FG, 4-6 3PT, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, four steals, two blocks and one assist in 29 minutes during Saturday's 111-106 loss at Indiana.

Isaac was held just one board shy of a double-double, but has looked impressive since returning from a two-game absence last week. He has been thriving on both ends of the court this season, averaging a combined 4.3 steals/blocks to go along with 13.4 points and 7.2 boards per game in 13 games.