Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Scores team-high 19 against Lakers
Isaac scored 19 points (6-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding eight rebounds, two blocks and a steal in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 96-87 loss to the Lakers.
He led the Magic in scoring on the night, but Isaac's biggest impact might have come in the fourth quarter -- after he battled maybe a little too hard with Dwight Howard for a rebound, the ensuing scrum led to ejections for Jared Dudley and Wes Iwundu. The offensive performance was Isaac's best since Nov. 23, but he continues to be a force defensively -- he's supplied multiple steals or blocks, or both, in 11 straight games, averaging 13.2 points, 8.1 boards, 2.8 blocks, 1.3 steals and 1.1 threes over that stretch.
