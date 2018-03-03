Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Scores three points in return
Isaac produced three points (1-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two rebounds, two steals and one block across 15 minutes during a 115-106 overtime win over the Pistons on Friday.
In his first game since Dec. 26 due to an ankle injury, Isaac was limited to three points across a restricted 15 minutes. He was able to grab two steals and a block despite the minutes restriction, which was impressive. Isaac could have some value later in the season once he starts receiving more minutes.
