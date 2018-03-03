Isaac produced three points (1-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two rebounds, two steals and one block across 15 minutes during a 115-106 overtime win over the Pistons on Friday.

In his first game since Dec. 26 due to an ankle injury, Isaac was limited to three points across a restricted 15 minutes. He was able to grab two steals and a block despite the minutes restriction, which was impressive. Isaac could have some value later in the season once he starts receiving more minutes.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories