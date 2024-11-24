Isaac supplied five points (1-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, three blocks and two steals over 23 minutes during Saturday's 111-100 victory over Detroit.

Isaac made just one of his six field-goal attempts but managed to finish Saturday's contest as the game's leading rebounder and tied Goga Bitadze for most blocks on the Magic. It was just the second time Isaac has logged double-digit rebounds this season, and since Nov. 1 he's averaged 6.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 blocks over 17.7 minutes per game.