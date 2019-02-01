Isaac totaled 13 points (4-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 31 minutes in the Magic's win over the Pacers on Thursday.

Isaaac finished with his best game of the season on Thursday, pulling down a season-high 13 boards. This game was an outlier for Isaac as just his second double-double of the season, and he can remain on waiver wires in most leagues.