Isaac supplied five points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and one assist over 14 minutes during Tuesday's 120-89 loss to the Celtics in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

After seeing 15.4 minutes per game in the regular season, Isaac saw a reduced role in the playoffs with 13.8 minutes per night. The good news is that Isaac managed to stay mostly healthy this campaign, appearing in 71 regular-season contests with 5.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 1.1 blocks, 0.9 steals and 0.5 three-pointers. His per-minute production was excellent from a fantasy perspective, though he did shoot just 25.8 percent from beyond the arc. With a full offseason ahead, Isaac could make another positive step in 2025-26.