Isaac played 23 minutes and finished with nine points (3-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in Sunday's 113-98 win over the Suns.

After playing no more than 17 minutes in 16 consecutive appearances from Nov. 19 through Jan. 22, Isaac has now cleared 20 minutes in two straight contests. Though the Magic are primarily deploying him as the primary backup to Paolo Banchero, Isaac has been able to pick up extra playing time at the other forward spot and as a backup center thanks to his ranginess and defensive versatility. Isaac should primarily be viewed as a streaming option for steals and blocks if he continues to see 20-plus minutes, but he could become more of a longer-term hold if he's able to pair the defensive production with increased usage on the offensive end. On an encouraging note, the Magic appear to be confident in the oft-injured Isaac's health; he's not on the injury report for Monday's game in Dallas and looks poised to be available for the second leg of the back-to-back set.