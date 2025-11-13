Isaac registered three points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and one steal across 16 minutes during Wednesday's 124-107 win over the Knicks.

Isaac tied his season high in minutes, as Paolo Banchero exited the game early due to a groin strain, though Isaac didn't make too much of an impact. The forward could see an increase in playing time, as Banchero is expected to miss some time, but Isaac typically operates under a minutes restriction, which limits his upside even in a shorthanded frontcourt.