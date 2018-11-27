Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Sees extra run due to Gordon injury
Isaac produced 15 points (5-9 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and one steal across 30 minutes in the Magic's 116-110 loss to the Warriors on Monday.
With Aaron Gordon exiting the game after 22 minutes due to back tightness, Isaac stepped up to contribute only his fourth double-digit scoring effort of the season. The second-year big man's shot was locked in, and his perfect tally from three-point range was his first this season that included multiple attempts from distance. Isaac could be in for a spot start against the Trail Blazers on Wednesday night should Gordon's injury woes sideline him for the contest.
