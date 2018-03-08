Isaac produced only two points (1-1 FG), two rebounds, one assist and two steals across 14 minutes in Wednesday's 108-107 loss to the Lakers.

Isaac was a pregame candidate to run with the first unit at small forward in place of Jonathon Simmons after starting the second half in his stead Monday against the Jazz. However, head coach Frank Vogel ultimately decided to stick with Simmons as his starter, and Isaac ended up logging his lowest minutes total of the four games he's played since returning from an ankle injury. On the bright side, he drained his first bucket since last Friday, as the 2017 first-round pick had come up empty on seven attempts over the prior two games. With the Magic devoid of any postseason aspirations, it appears likely that Isaac will find his way into the starting lineup before season's end.