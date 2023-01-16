Isaac (knee) will remain with the G League's Lakeland Magic and is expected to make his third appearance for the affiliate Thursday against the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Isaac reported to Lakeland last week and made appearances Wednesday and Saturday in what marked his first game action since Aug. 2, 2020. The forward averaged 14.5 points (on 42.3 percent shooting from the field), 7.0 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 0.5 assists in 16.0 minutes per game between the two outings, and he could see a similar allotment of playing time when he makes his third appearance for the affiliate Thursday. Since Orlando doesn't play again until Friday against the Pelicans, Isaac is unlikely to suit up for that contest, as the organization presumably wouldn't be keen on having him play consecutive days. However, he could be an option to join the NBA team in Washington on Saturday for the second half of Orlando's back-to-back set. Whenever he's cleared to debut with the parent club, Isaac will likely be on a strict minutes restriction initially, and perhaps for the remainder of the season.