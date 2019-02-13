Isaac scored a season-high 20 points (7-18 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding seven rebounds, three blocks and an assist in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 118-88 win over the Pelicans.

The second-year forward continues to be a force on defense, recording multiple blocks for the seventh straight game and 11th time in the last 14 contests, but he's starting to assert himself at the other end of the court as well. Isaac is averaging 11.9 points, 7.2 boards, 2.1 blocks, 1.1 three-pointers and 1.1 steals over that 14-game stretch, but he's scored in double digits in seven of his last eight games.