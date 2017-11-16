Isaac (ankle), who's already been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers, has now shed his walking boot, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Isaac will be missing his second straight game Wednesday, but the fact that he's no longer in a boot is encouraging for a speedy recovery. The promising rookie is reportedly still dealing with some discomfort in his ankle when moving side-to-side, but is feeling better overall. That said, the Magic haven't updated any sort of timetable for a return, so following Wednesday's contest, Isaac's next opportunity to return will be Saturday against the Jazz.