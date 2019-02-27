Isaac put up 16 points (6-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt), six rebounds and three blocks in 32 minutes Tuesday in the Magic's 108-103 loss to the Knicks.

On the back of another strong shooting night from the field and three-point range, Isaac reached double figures in scoring for the 10th time in 12 games. The improved offense has been a key factor in Isaac's emergence as a must-roster fantasy asset, but his contributions on the other end shouldn't be overlooked. During that 12-game stretch, he's averaging 2.3 rejections and 1.1 steals per contest.