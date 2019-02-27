Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Shoots well again in losing effort
Isaac put up 16 points (6-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt), six rebounds and three blocks in 32 minutes Tuesday in the Magic's 108-103 loss to the Knicks.
On the back of another strong shooting night from the field and three-point range, Isaac reached double figures in scoring for the 10th time in 12 games. The improved offense has been a key factor in Isaac's emergence as a must-roster fantasy asset, but his contributions on the other end shouldn't be overlooked. During that 12-game stretch, he's averaging 2.3 rejections and 1.1 steals per contest.
More News
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Strong run rages on•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Sets new season scoring high in win•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Blocks five shots in victory Sunday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Continues surge in victory•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Racks up another double-double•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Season-high rebound total in win•
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.