Coach Steve Clifford said he believes Isaac (knee) is going to play Friday against the Nets, but he continues to evaluate him day-to-day, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

The 22-year-old played in Monday's scrimmage against the Nuggets and saw only seven minutes off the bench, but he was incredibly active with 13 points (5-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, two steals, and one assist. However, Clifford doesn't want to commit to Isaac being available ahead of time as he returns from the left knee sprain. The young forward is expected to play Friday -- and likely will have a minutes restriction if he does -- but he should officially be considered questionable.