The Magic are listing Isaac (ankle) as out for Monday's game against the Hornets in their game notes.

Ross looks bound to miss his 12th consecutive game due to the sprained right ankle. Prior to succumbing to the injury, Isaac was averaging 6.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 19.8 minutes per game while working as a reserve in the frontcourt. His continued absence should keep opening up minutes down low for Marreese Speights and Bismack Biyombo behind starters Aaron Gordon and Nikola Vucevic.