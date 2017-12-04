Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Sidelined again Monday
The Magic are listing Isaac (ankle) as out for Monday's game against the Hornets in their game notes.
Ross looks bound to miss his 12th consecutive game due to the sprained right ankle. Prior to succumbing to the injury, Isaac was averaging 6.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 19.8 minutes per game while working as a reserve in the frontcourt. His continued absence should keep opening up minutes down low for Marreese Speights and Bismack Biyombo behind starters Aaron Gordon and Nikola Vucevic.
More News
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...