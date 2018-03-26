Isaac (foot) did not practice Monday, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Isaac continues to nurse a strained left foot, which has kept him out of the team's last two games. However, Orlando is off until Wednesday (vs. Brooklyn), so Isaac will have another full day to recover before a decision will have to be made on his status. That said, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports that Isaac likely won't be available.