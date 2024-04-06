Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley said that Isaac didn't play in Friday's 124-115 loss to Charlotte due to back spasms, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Isaac was added to the injury report roughly 30 minutes before tipoff, but he was deemed available. However, the Magic opted to err on the side of caution by holding out the reserve big man, and Mosley said Isaac would continue to be monitored heading into Sunday's game against the Bulls.