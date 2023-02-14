Isaac will sit out Tuesday's game against the Raptors due to left knee injury management, Dan Savage of the Magic's official site reports.

Isaac wasn't included on Orlando's initial injury report for Tuesday, but he'll end up sitting out the second leg of the back-to-back set after all, as was the case the Magic previously encountered a back-to-back set Jan. 27 and 28 shortly after the forward made his season debut. Look for head coach Jamahl Mosley to turn to either Chuma Okeke or Caleb Houstan to fill Isaac's spot in the rotation as a backup forward.