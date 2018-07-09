Isaac offered 12 points (4-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, five blocks and two steals across 24 minutes during the Magic's 86-56 win over the Grizzlies in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Sunday.

This was exactly the type of all-around dominant performance that the Magic had hoped to see plenty of last season, a plan that was short-circuited due to Isaac's ankle injuries. Isaac's effort Sunday was a solid follow-up performance to his productive effort in Orlando's Vegas Summer League opener Friday, when the 2017 first-round pick posted 20 points, seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block. He'll look to continue impressing during his remaining time in the desert ahead of what could be a pivotal season for the Florida State product.