Isaac scored 16 points (7-18 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding seven rebounds, three steals, an assist and a block in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 116-104 win over the Cavaliers.

While the third-year forward struggled from beyond the arc, Isaac still contributed his usual excellent defensive stats while scoring in double digits for the 12th time in his last 13 games. He's averaging 14.5 points, 7.3 boards, 2.7 blocks, 1.8 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.6 threes over that stretch, and the sixth overall pick in the 2017 draft finally appears to be turning his length and athleticism into strong fantasy production.