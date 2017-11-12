Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Sprains ankle, won't return Saturday
Isaac suffered a right ankle sprain and won't return to Saturday's game against the Nuggets.
It's unclear at the moment how severe the injury is, though it's giving Isaac enough discomfort to keep him out of Saturday's game. If he misses time, Arron Afflalo and Marreese Speights could see additional run.
