Isaac will start Saturday's game against the Clippers, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

The rookie will make his second consecutive start at forward after the Magic lost Evan Fournier to a knee injury and Aaron Gordon to a concussion earlier in the week. Isaac, who missed extensive time earlier in the year with a severely sprained ankle, has been cleared to play roughly 25 minutes on the second half of the back-to-back, but he wasn't overly productive in 26 minutes of action Friday, finishing with only six points, two rebounds and two steals.