Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Starting again Saturday
Isaac will start Saturday's game against the Clippers, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
The rookie will make his second consecutive start at forward after the Magic lost Evan Fournier to a knee injury and Aaron Gordon to a concussion earlier in the week. Isaac, who missed extensive time earlier in the year with a severely sprained ankle, has been cleared to play roughly 25 minutes on the second half of the back-to-back, but he wasn't overly productive in 26 minutes of action Friday, finishing with only six points, two rebounds and two steals.
