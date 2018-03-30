Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Starting Friday
Isaac will draw the start for Friday's contest against the Bulls.
Isaac has missed the past three games with a strained foot, but coach Frank Vogel is showing no hesitation throwing him right back into the starting five. Over his past six appearances, the rookie is averaging 7.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.3 blocks in 24.3 minutes.
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Will be available Friday
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Practices Thursday, probable for Friday
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Ruled out Wednesday vs. Brooklyn
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Sits out practice Monday, doubtful Wednesday
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Out again Saturday
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Expected out again Saturday
