Isaac will draw the start for Friday's contest against the Bulls.

Isaac has missed the past three games with a strained foot, but coach Frank Vogel is showing no hesitation throwing him right back into the starting five. Over his past six appearances, the rookie is averaging 7.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.3 blocks in 24.3 minutes.

