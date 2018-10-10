Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Starting, on minutes limit Wednesday
Isaac (ankle), who is on a minutes limit, will start Wednesday against the Grizzlies, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Though he'll be starting, Isaac will have his minutes restricted, making him someone to likely avoid in DFS. He's played just nine preseason minutes as a result of his injury, and he's totaled two points, one rebound and one block.
