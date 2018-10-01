Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Starting preseason opener
Isaac will start at small forward for Monday's preseason opener against the 76ers, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Isaac was limited to just 27 games as a rookie due to injuries, but has impressed this offseason with his development and will now officially open the preseason with the starters. That doesn't necessarily come as a surprise, but it's still an important indicator that his role will be increased dramatically in Year 2. Isaac will need to continue to show progress on the offensive side of the ball, but if he plays as well as the latest reviews indicate, he could be a potential breakout candidate that could be had in the mid-to-late rounds of most fantasy drafts.
