Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Status uncertain for Friday
Isaac (ankle) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Pelicans.
Isaac appeared to aggravate a previous right ankle injury during Wednesday's matchup with the Bulls, though a subsequent X-ray indicated he's avoided any sort of break. Still, the rookie was already on a minutes restriction, so the Magic could play it safe and hold him out of Friday's contest. For now, Isaac should be considered questionable and another update should be provided following Friday's morning shootaround.
