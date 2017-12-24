Isaac (ankle) is considered questionable ahead of Tuesday's matchup with Miami.

Isaac -- who previously sat out 17 games due to his ankle malady -- will miss his third straight if he is unable to give it a go Tuesday. In his two brief appearances prior to this latest stint on the bench, the forward saw an average of just 15.5 minutes and tallied a combined five points, two rebounds and one assist.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories