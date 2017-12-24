Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Status uncertain
Isaac (ankle) is considered questionable ahead of Tuesday's matchup with Miami.
Isaac -- who previously sat out 17 games due to his ankle malady -- will miss his third straight if he is unable to give it a go Tuesday. In his two brief appearances prior to this latest stint on the bench, the forward saw an average of just 15.5 minutes and tallied a combined five points, two rebounds and one assist.
More News
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Remains out•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Ruled out Friday, doubtful Saturday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Status uncertain for Friday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: X-rays come back clean•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Cleared to play roughly 20 minutes•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Quiet in return from ankle injury•
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...