Magic coach Steve Clifford said Monday that he doesn't expect to know for another 2-to-3 weeks whether Isaac (knee) will be ready to play during the NBA season restart, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Though Isaac joined the Magic at the Walt Disney World complex as the team prepares to return from a four-month layoff, he still has yet to go through contact drills since sustaining a significant left knee sprain Jan. 1. While Clifford is satisfied with Isaac's progress in his rehab thus far, a timeline for the forward's return won't be established until he's able to go through 5-on-5 drills. Isaac can probably be ruled out for the remainder of the Magic's regular-season slate, and he likely won't be an option in the playoffs either unless Orlando makes a surprising deep run.