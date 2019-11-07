Isaac had 13 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3PT, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, six blocks, five assists and four steals during Orlando's 107-106 loss against Dallas on Wednesday night.

Isaac has emerged as one of the premier rim protectors in the league and his stellar defensive numbers should be enough to make him a valuable fantasy commodity. The fact that he has scored in double digits in four of his last five outings should do nothing but increase his upside moving forward. Orlando play Memphis at home Friday.